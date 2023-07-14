The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $314.58 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

