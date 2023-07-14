Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “top pick” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.71 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.