Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $314.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $316.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.