The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $314.58 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $316.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

