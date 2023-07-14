Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 21,800 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

