Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,723 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,619,000 after acquiring an additional 171,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $142.38 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $143.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

