Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 17,700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $146,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 29,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $314.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.