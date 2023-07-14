Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 8,818 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “top pick” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.