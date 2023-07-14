Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

