Caprock Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,568,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,425,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 632,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,214 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

