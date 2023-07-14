Caprock Group LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $239.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.60. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

