Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 201.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,804,000 after buying an additional 113,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

