IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,558.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after buying an additional 1,638,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,670,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after buying an additional 171,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 963.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 182,375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $158.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $158.47.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

