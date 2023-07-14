IFG Advisory LLC Sells 658 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

