State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,347 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.52.

Vale Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.34 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

