IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,006,000 after buying an additional 180,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $277.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.31.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

