IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,249 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after buying an additional 218,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,210,000 after buying an additional 329,678 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,691,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

