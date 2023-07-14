Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.47

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.47 and last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 895164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

