Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

