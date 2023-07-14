iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $98.09.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

