State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,310,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $135,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

