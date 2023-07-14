State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.01 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fortive were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

