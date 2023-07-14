Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,156 shares of company stock worth $19,085,227. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EW opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

