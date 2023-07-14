Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,439 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

DD opened at $73.20 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

