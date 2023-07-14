Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,596,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $275,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

