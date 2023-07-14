iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWD opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.