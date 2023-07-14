WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Lessened by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.52 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

