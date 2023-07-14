Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $350.42 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $351.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

