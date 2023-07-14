CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

