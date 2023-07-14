Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 964 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Micron Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

