MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Cut by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,446.82.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,146.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $630.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,180.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

