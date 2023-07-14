CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 156.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

