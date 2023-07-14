Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.