Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.19 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,873 shares of company stock valued at $72,260,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.