Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $119.68 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

