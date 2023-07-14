Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of ACGL opened at $76.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

