Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Cryoport Trading Down 24.7 %

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54. The firm has a market cap of $664.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.22. Cryoport has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

Insider Activity

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cryoport by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cryoport by 16.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 50.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

