Phillips 66 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $342,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

