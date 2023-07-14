Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the medical research company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $26.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $526.40 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.00 and its 200 day moving average is $549.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $337,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

