Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.93-$8.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.0 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.