Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Lifted to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LB stock opened at C$42.41 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.00.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

