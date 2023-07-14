Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALK. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ALK opened at $54.34 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

