CVA Family Office LLC Sells 171 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.7% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

