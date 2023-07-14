Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $93.31 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

