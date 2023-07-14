Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

IBM stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

