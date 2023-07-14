Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

