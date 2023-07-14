CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

