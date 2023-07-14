Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Newmont were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NEM opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

