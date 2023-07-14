Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $280.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $280.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

