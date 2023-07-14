Concord Wealth Partners Has $102,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

